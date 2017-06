WNY Family "Family Fun Thursdays"

Western New York Family Magazine is proud to once again partner with Canalside to present “Family FUN Thursdays," a series of entertaining, FREE summer events for the entire family.

Events will take place from 11:00am – 1:00pm every Thursday through August 31st on the Great Lawn at Canalside. From dance performances and musical entertainment to gymnastics and arts & crafts, there’s something for everyone at “Family FUN Thursdays.”

July 6: Community Music School & Pinot’s Palette

July 13: Spezio’s Dance Dynamics

July 20: Just 4 Me Pediatric Dentistry presents Betty’s Music Together

July 27: Lisa Taylor Academy of Ballet & Romney Taylor’s World Fighting Arts

August 3: Darlene Ceglia’s Dance Project

August 10: Gymnastics Unlimited

August 17: Sheila’s Fitness Jam & Stacy Zawadzki’s Performing Arts Center

August 24: Monkey See, Monkey Do & People Inc.

August 31: Master Khechen’s Martial Arts Academy