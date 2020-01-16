× Expand Geoff Harding Soldiers shoot muskets behind the protection of a tree at Winter Woods Battle at Old Fort Niagara.

Imagine it's 1750 in the middle of winter on the Niagara frontier at Fort Niagara. What is it like to be a soldier? How are you keeping warm? What are your relationships with the Native people?

At Winter Woods Battle, the French occupying forces (portrayed by reenactors) escort you on a snowshoe trek into the woods where British Rangers engage the French in a mini battle in the woods.

Once it's over, they'll serve you hot chocolate over an open fire!

Back at the French Castle, you'll find hands-on, family-friendly, indoor and outdoor educational program about surviving winters at the fort in the 1700s.

Weather permitting, snowshoes will be provided by the NYS Parks Dept. (first-come, first-served) or bring your own. Please dress for the cold outdoors.