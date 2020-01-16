Winter Woods Battle

Old Fort Niagara Fort Niagara State Park, Youngstown, New York 14174

Imagine it's 1750 in the middle of winter on the Niagara frontier at Fort Niagara. What is it like to be a soldier? How are you keeping warm? What are your relationships with the Native people?

At Winter Woods Battle, the French occupying forces (portrayed by reenactors) escort you on a snowshoe trek into the woods where British Rangers engage the French in a mini battle in the woods.

Once it's over, they'll serve you hot chocolate over an open fire!

Back at the French Castle, you'll find hands-on, family-friendly, indoor and outdoor educational program about surviving winters at the fort in the 1700s.

Weather permitting, snowshoes will be provided by the NYS Parks Dept. (first-come, first-served) or bring your own. Please dress for the cold outdoors.

Old Fort Niagara Fort Niagara State Park, Youngstown, New York 14174
