Winter Playcation: Yoga with Brandi

to Google Calendar - Winter Playcation: Yoga with Brandi - 2020-02-18 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Playcation: Yoga with Brandi - 2020-02-18 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Playcation: Yoga with Brandi - 2020-02-18 09:30:00 iCalendar - Winter Playcation: Yoga with Brandi - 2020-02-18 09:30:00

Kenan Center & Arena 433 Locust St., Lockport, New York 14094

Session #1(ages 3-5, 9:30am-10:15am) focuses on an introduction to yoga and its many poses through fun and exciting movements and music!

Session #2 (ages 6-12, 10:30am-12pm) is geared towards bringing participants through a series of movements and poses while focusing on teaching mindfulness and relaxation skills.

$10 per child. Call or visit to reserve you spot. Payment due at registration.

Info

Kenan Center & Arena 433 Locust St., Lockport, New York 14094 View Map
Education & Learning, Fitness, Workshops
716-433-2617
to Google Calendar - Winter Playcation: Yoga with Brandi - 2020-02-18 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Playcation: Yoga with Brandi - 2020-02-18 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Playcation: Yoga with Brandi - 2020-02-18 09:30:00 iCalendar - Winter Playcation: Yoga with Brandi - 2020-02-18 09:30:00