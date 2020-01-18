Winter Playcation: Cooking With Michelle

Kenan Center & Arena 433 Locust St., Lockport, New York 14094

Children will be introduced to the culinary arts with instructor Michelle Brockman, learning the basics of cooking, food, prep, and following recipes while making easy to cook foods and snacks. For ages 6-12. Please relay any food allergies during registration. Two sessions: 10am-12pm or 12:30pm-2:30pm. $7 per child. Call or visit to register.

Info

Kenan Center & Arena 433 Locust St., Lockport, New York 14094
Cooking Classes, Crafts & Hobbies, Education & Learning
716-433-2617
