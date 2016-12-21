Winter Ball Hockey League

Winter Ball Hockey has extended the age group!! : Boys and Girls in K-8th grade: Saturdays from February 4-March 18th,2017. Each 1 and ½ hour session is divided into skills and drills training, team huddle time, and scrimmaging.

Division 1: 6th-8th grade from 9:00 am – 10:30 am

Division 2: 3rd-5th grade from 10:45 am-12:15 pm

Division 3: K- 2nd grade from 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm

All divisions are co-ed this year.

Ball Hockey is designed to teach foundational fundamentals of the game that will prepare players for the next level of play. Through well developed practices, take home drills and healthy competition on game day, athletes will develop skills on both offense and defense. Ball Hockey also allows for individual skill development by providing equal player matchups and equal playing time over the course of the season. Solid fundamentals such as footwork, shooting, passing, stick handling, defensive and offensive movements and plays. Unique substitution system guarantees each child to play at least half of every game and have the opportunity to be in the starting lineup during the season. Referees serve as "on the court coaches" while officiating during the games. Parent volunteers are welcome.

Registration Information: The registration cost per child for Upward league is $40. Registration closes on Jan. 27th. We will not accept registrations after this date unless there is room in the appropriate division. If it is full we cannot accept more players. Forms and registration fees can be dropped off at the church office between 8:30 am -4:30 pm, Monday – Friday , or between 9:00am -12:00 pm on Sundays. Checks are payable to Eastern Hills Wesleyan Church, or register online at http://www.easternhillschurch.org/calendar/upward-ball-hockey