Winter Ball Hockey League for Boys and Girls in K-5th grade: Saturdays from March 2- March 30, 2019 at Eastern Hills Wesleyan Church (8445 Greiner Road, Williamsville, NY 14221). Each 1 and ½ hour session is divided into skills and drills training, team huddle time, and scrimmaging.

Our league is designed to teach foundational fundamentals through well developed practices, take home drills and healthy competition. Athletes will develop skills on both offense and defense. Solid fundamentals such as footwork, shooting, passing, stick handling, defensive and offensive movements and plays. Unique substitution system guarantees each child to play at least half of every game and have the opportunity to be in the starting lineup during the season. Referees serve as "on the court coaches" while officiating during the games. Parent volunteers are welcome.

Division 1: 9:00am-10:30 am for kids in 3-5th grade

Division 2: 10:45-12:15pm for kids in K- 2nd grade

Registration is open online at www.ehwc.org/events/ballhockey or if needed, with a paper registration form. The registration cost per child is $35.

Registration for each division closes when 40 kids have registered or by February 27th, whichever comes first. We will not accept registrations after this date unless there is room in the appropriate division. If it is full we cannot accept more players. Paper forms and registration fees can be dropped off at the church office between 9:00am -4:00pm, Monday – Friday, or between 9:00am -12:00pm on Sundays. Forms with payment (made payable to Eastern Hills Church) can also be mailed to the to Eastern Hills Church at 8445 Greiner Road, Williamsville NY 14221.

Required Safety Equipment (not provided): CSA approved hockey helmet with full face protector, running shoes, protective gloves, shin guards and hockey stick with plastic blade.

You may also call 716-688-7165 for more information.