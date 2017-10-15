Wilderness One-Day Camp

Join in a pretend adventure search of shelter, water, food, and animal clues while we practice camping skills, fishing, and more in the great outdoors and the Environmental Education Center! Snack provided. Bring lunch and reusable water bottle. For ages 3-5 and ages 5-8. Ages 5-8 campers must have completed Kindergarten in Spring 2017. Pre-registration required. Non-members: $45. Call 716-825-6397.