What To Do About Challenging Behavior

Parenting is a full time job with many daily challenges. As parents we teach our children what is the right thing to do and what they should not do. The purpose of this workshop is to help parents recognize the early signs of conflict and implement strategies that can manage the conflict in a proactive way and prevent the conflict from turning into a full blown storm.

Parents and Families who have children and/or young adults with special needs are encouraged to attend. These workshops will provide useful information, tips and strategies. All workshops offered are free of charge for families of individuals with disabilities. For more information or to register, please call (716) 332-4170, email info@parentnetworkwny.org or visit online at parentnetworkwny.org.