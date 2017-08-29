What to do About Challenging Behavior in the Home & Community

Parenting is a full time job with many daily challenges. As parents we teach our children what is the right thing to do and what they should not do. The purpose of this workshop is to help parents recognize the early signs of conflict and put in place plans that can manage the conflict before it turns into a full blown storm.

All workshops offered are free of charge for families of individuals with disabilities. For more information or to register, please call (716) 332-4170, email info@parentnetworkwny.org or visit online at parentnetworkwny.org.