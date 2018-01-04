Wegmans Family Days: Rainforest Exploration

The Botanical Gardens 2655 South Park Ave., Buffalo, New York 14218

Take a break from the cold weather and spend the day exploring the tropical rainforests of the Botanical Gardens. Taste tropical fruits while learning about plants of the rainforest. Create rainforest crafts and more!

Have fun with your food in the Wegmans Family Garden and at stations throughout the Botanical Gardens between 10am and 2pm. While activities are best aligned for children ages 5-12, caregivers of our youngest learners are encouraged to assist with creations! Wegmans Family Days are included with paid admission/Membership! Providing a safe learning environment for children is important. All activities are peanut-allergy friendly. Go to www.buffalogardens.com for more information.

10am-2pm - Included with Botanical Garden admission - $11 adults, $10 seniors (62+), $9 students (13+ with ID), $6 Kids 3-12, members and kids 2 and under are free!

Info
Children's Entertainment, Crafts & Hobbies, Education & Learning
716-827-1584
