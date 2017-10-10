Wegmans Family Days: Harvest Time

Learn all about the autumn harvest season! Create some fun fall crafts while munching on a special harvest treat.

Have fun with your food in the Wegmans Family Garden and at stations throughout the Botanical Gardens between 10am and 2pm. \While activities are best aligned for children ages 5-12, caregivers of our youngest learners are encouraged to assist with creations! Wegmans Family Days are included with paid admission/Membership! Providing a safe learning environment for children is important. All activities are peanut-allergy friendly. Go to www.buffalogardens.com for more information.

10am-2pm - Included with Botanical Garden admission - $11 adults, $10 seniors (62+), $9 students (13+ with ID), $6 Kids 3-12, members and kids 2 and under are free!