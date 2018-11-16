Wegmans Family Day - Santa’s Workshop

Come join us for this annual family holiday tradition for some hands-on fun! Have fun at activity stations throughout the Botanical Gardens. While activities are best aligned for children ages 5-12, caregivers of our youngest learners are encouraged to assist with creations!

Santa will only be visiting during the hours of Santa’s Workshop - he has quite a few places to visit after spending the day surrounded by poinsettias and his friends at the Botanical Gardens! Photo prints with Santa will be available for $5 each.

10am-4pm - Included with Botanical Garden admission - $11 adults, $10 seniors (62+), $9 students (13+ with ID),

$6 Kids 3-12, members and kids 2 and under are free!

Included with paid admission/membership! Providing a safe learning environment for children is important. All activities are peanut-allergy friendly. Sponsored by Wegmans. Go to www.buffalogardens.com for more information.