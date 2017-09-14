Wegmans Family Day & BOOtanical Celebration

Celebrate all things creepy and crawly! Learn about some spooky plants while making some fun crafts to take home. Then, enjoy some Halloween treats and tidbits. Visit the 4-H Farm and Bookmobile. Show off your costume as we parade through the Gardens. Parade line-up begins at 10:45am and 12:45pm in the Main Dome. The parade travels in a circle through the greenhouses of BOOtanical delights! Special treats will be provided by Enad's Bakery.