Wegmans Family Day & BOOtanical Celebration

The Botanical Gardens 2655 South Park Ave., Buffalo, New York 14218

Celebrate all things creepy and crawly! Learn about some spooky plants while making some fun crafts to take home. Then, enjoy some Halloween treats and tidbits. Visit the 4-H Farm and Bookmobile. Show off your costume as we parade through the Gardens. Parade line-up begins at 10:45am and 12:45pm in the Main Dome. The parade travels in a circle through the greenhouses of BOOtanical delights! Special treats will be provided by Enad's Bakery.

The Botanical Gardens 2655 South Park Ave., Buffalo, New York 14218
716-827-1584
