Wander the World with us this summer during Wednesday WOWs at Explore & More! Each Wednesday in July and August, 11am - 2pm, we will visit a different country and explore the culture, crafts, traditions, performances, food, clothing, language and more!
July 5 - India
July 12 - China
July 19 - Germany
July 26 - Somalia
August 2 - Italy
August 9 - Poland
August 16 - Burma
August 23 - Yemen
August 30 - Colombia
Wednesday WOW programs are ongoing from 11am - 2pm, and FREE with your admission thanks to a REDC grant from the New York State Council for the Arts.
Explore & More Children's Museum 300 Gleed Ave., East Aurora, New York 14052 View Map