Wander the World with us this summer during Wednesday WOWs at Explore & More! Each Wednesday in July and August, 11am - 2pm, we will visit a different country and explore the culture, crafts, traditions, performances, food, clothing, language and more!

July 5 - India

July 12 - China

July 19 - Germany

July 26 - Somalia

August 2 - Italy

August 9 - Poland

August 16 - Burma

August 23 - Yemen

August 30 - Colombia

Wednesday WOW programs are ongoing from 11am - 2pm, and FREE with your admission thanks to a REDC grant from the New York State Council for the Arts.