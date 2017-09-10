Once Upon A Time

Mount St. Mary Academy 3756 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, New York 14217

Second Generation Theatre Company presents songs and stories from your favorite princesses, princes, and fairy tale friends! Geared at ages 4-7, this 45 minute original show features audience participation, singing, dancing, and fun for all ages! Feel free to dress up as YOUR favorite fairy tale friend!

Where: Mount St. Mary Academy Auditorium

When: October 14, 2017 @ 2pm

Tickets are $12 and available at www.msmacademy.org/donate/

Starring: Leah Berst, Arianne Davidow, Arin Lee Dandes & Kelly Copps

716-508-7480
