Once Upon A Time

Second Generation Theatre Company presents songs and stories from your favorite princesses, princes, and fairy tale friends! Geared at ages 4-7, this 45 minute original show features audience participation, singing, dancing, and fun for all ages! Feel free to dress up as YOUR favorite fairy tale friend!

Where: Mount St. Mary Academy Auditorium

When: October 14, 2017 @ 2pm

Tickets are $12 and available at www.msmacademy.org/donate/

Starring: Leah Berst, Arianne Davidow, Arin Lee Dandes & Kelly Copps