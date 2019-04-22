Once Upon a Preschool Storytime

Clarence Public Library 3 Town Place, Clarence, New York 14031

Recommended for ages 3-5 years. The child must be able to attend the program independently. Adult caregivers must remain in the building. Includes stories, songs, chants, and a craft. The craft is a joint child and caregiver activity.

May 7, 14, and 21

(Registration begins April 23)

Free Event, Library Program, Story Time
7167412650
