UNDERSTANDING SCHOOL BEHAVIOR PLANS

December 12 @ 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

YOU WILL LEARN

When and why a Functional Behavior Assessment (FBA) is conducted

When, why and how to develop a Behavior Intervention Plan (BIP)

How the BIP leads to goals that can be built into a child’s Individualized Education Program (IEP) & 504 Accommodations

East Community High School P.S. #307

Parent Center, Room 103

820 Northampton Street

Buffalo, NY 14211

RSVP now! You can call (716) 332-4170 or email info@parentnetworkwny.org

Follow the link for more info and to register:

https://parentnetworkwny.org/event/understanding-school-behavior-plans-12-12/