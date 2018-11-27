Understanding School Behavior Plans

to Google Calendar - Understanding School Behavior Plans - 2018-12-12 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Understanding School Behavior Plans - 2018-12-12 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Understanding School Behavior Plans - 2018-12-12 12:00:00 iCalendar - Understanding School Behavior Plans - 2018-12-12 12:00:00

Buffalo Public School #307 East High School 820 Northampton St., Buffalo, New York 14211

UNDERSTANDING SCHOOL BEHAVIOR PLANS

December 12 @ 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

YOU WILL LEARN

When and why a Functional Behavior Assessment (FBA) is conducted

When, why and how to develop a Behavior Intervention Plan (BIP)

How the BIP leads to goals that can be built into a child’s Individualized Education Program (IEP) & 504 Accommodations

East Community High School P.S. #307

Parent Center, Room 103

820 Northampton Street

Buffalo, NY 14211

RSVP now! You can call (716) 332-4170 or email info@parentnetworkwny.org

Follow the link for more info and to register:

https://parentnetworkwny.org/event/understanding-school-behavior-plans-12-12/

Info
Buffalo Public School #307 East High School 820 Northampton St., Buffalo, New York 14211 View Map
Free Event, Special Needs, Workshops
716-332-4170
to Google Calendar - Understanding School Behavior Plans - 2018-12-12 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Understanding School Behavior Plans - 2018-12-12 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Understanding School Behavior Plans - 2018-12-12 12:00:00 iCalendar - Understanding School Behavior Plans - 2018-12-12 12:00:00