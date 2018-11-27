UNDERSTANDING SCHOOL BEHAVIOR PLANS
December 12 @ 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
YOU WILL LEARN
When and why a Functional Behavior Assessment (FBA) is conducted
When, why and how to develop a Behavior Intervention Plan (BIP)
How the BIP leads to goals that can be built into a child’s Individualized Education Program (IEP) & 504 Accommodations
East Community High School P.S. #307
Parent Center, Room 103
820 Northampton Street
Buffalo, NY 14211
RSVP now! You can call (716) 332-4170 or email info@parentnetworkwny.org
Follow the link for more info and to register:
https://parentnetworkwny.org/event/understanding-school-behavior-plans-12-12/