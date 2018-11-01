UNDERSTANDING SCHOOL BEHAVIOR PLANS

November 20 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

This Session is Bilingual (Spanish and English)

This workshop teaches families all about the special education process, including what to expect at meetings of the Committee on Special Education (CSE) (Preschool CPSE). Designed to help families learn how to take an active role in the education process, this class provides useful resources for the future.

Location:

West Side Community Services

161 Vermont Street

Buffalo, NY 14213

email: info@parentnetworkwny.org | call: 716.332.4170

Please let us know if you need assistance with childcare or transportation when you register.

Follow the link for more info and to register:

https://parentnetworkwny.org/event/understanding-school-behavior-plans-11-20/