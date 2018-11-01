UNDERSTANDING SCHOOL BEHAVIOR PLANS
November 20 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
This Session is Bilingual (Spanish and English)
This workshop teaches families all about the special education process, including what to expect at meetings of the Committee on Special Education (CSE) (Preschool CPSE). Designed to help families learn how to take an active role in the education process, this class provides useful resources for the future.
Location:
West Side Community Services
161 Vermont Street
Buffalo, NY 14213
email: info@parentnetworkwny.org | call: 716.332.4170
Please let us know if you need assistance with childcare or transportation when you register.
