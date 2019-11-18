× Expand the Martin House Tree of Light happening on December 7

Join the Martin House for Tree of Light, a free event open to the public. Enjoy holiday crafts, kids' story time, holiday treats, and a NYS Parks snowshoe display. Or simply enjoy the Martin House plaza while listening to festive holiday music provided by Buffalo Girlchoir. The Martin House will be open for walk throughs, and the Museum Store will be open, offering the perfect gift for every person on your list.

At 5 pm, we will light the tree!

Thank you to our generous sponsors, including event sponsor Northwest Bank. Free street parking is available. No need to RSVP for this fun event. Grab your friends and family, and join us.