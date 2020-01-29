TOY TALES Classes

For students in Grades K-2 on 3 consecutive Saturdays: February 1st, 8th & 15th (10AM-12PM)

AT WESTMINSTER PARISH HALL 724 DELAWARE AVE BUFFALO, NY 14209

Interactive storytelling.

It’s never too early! Your young one will engage in ACTIVE storytelling. Participants assist the Teaching Artist in the building of stories through the creation of sounds, shapes, environments and characters! Using their voices and bodies, they BECOME the story rather than just listening to it! This class will activate and enhance gross motor skills, listening, responding and using their own unique imaginations.