Town of Tonawanda Winterfest

Town of Tonawanda Youth, Parks & Recreation will hold its annual Winterfest celebration starting on Thursday, January 11, 2018 and continuing through Monday, January 15, 2018. Featuring free and affordable fun for all ages!

Highlights include ice skating, fireworks, live music by Strictly Hip Acoustic Duo, hockey games, a free zumba class by an Town of Tonawanda Aquatic & Fitness Center instructor, games, crafts, The Buffalo Zoo Mobile, Resurgence Brewing Company beer tasting, straw maze, snow hill, Ken-Ton Meals on Wheels chili tasting, adult dance, up-close magic by Nick Presents Magic, swimming, hockey game between Town of Tonawanda Police Department and Ellwood Fire Co. to benefit Ken-Ton Closet, hay rides, wine tasting, appearances by Sabretooth and Tank the Police Dog, and Lloyd Taco Trucks.

http://www.tonawanda.ny.us/departments/youth-parks-recreation/town-events/winterfest