Tour de Cure Buffalo Niagara

Many Roads. One Purpose.

Join the American Diabetes Association at the 2019 Buffalo Niagara Tour de Cure: it’s more unified, inclusive and powerful than ever before, with ride, run and walk options for the whole family! All riders, runners, and walkers will be treated to lunch and a fantastic celebration party for all to enjoy.

Ride. Run. Walk.

Tour de Cure is for people of all cycling abilities, featuring 4 well-marked cycling routes with safety marshals and safety vehicles, and fully stocked rest stops to fuel your journey! The 5K run and walk routes are a great way to get out, have fun, and celebrate those who are living with diabetes.

Tour de Cure is more than just a ride, walk or run– it is a celebration of the ADA’s mission and a chance to raise critical funds to help fight diabetes. Every mile covered and every dollar raised brings us that much closer to a cure.