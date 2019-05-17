× Expand Photo by Micheline Veluvolu Touch A Truck

Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum is bringing the truck action to Canalside for a whole new way to play at Touch A Truck.

Children and the young at heart can come together to share their love of all things truck and get up close and personal with more than 30 construction, emergency, utility, and specialty vehicles to explore along the boardwalk with dozens of activities both inside and all around outside the museum.

New this year – truck exploration is free with optional VIP (Very Important Player) passes for outdoor tent activities available that day for $5 and tickets for museum-wide truck-loving activities inside the museum available by advance registration at exploreandmore.org for $15/$4 members.

This year’s Touch A Truck event is being presented by M&T Bank and supported by NFTA with all funds raised going towards supporting operations at the museum.