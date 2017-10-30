Tonawanda Turkeys

Join Buffalo Audubon Naturalist Tom Kerr for a walk through Tonawanda’s Elmlawn Memorial Park in search of their resident Wild Turkey Flock. We’ll learn all about this iconic American bird and other wildlife that are doing their best to adapt to life in suburbia. Binoculars are available. Pre-registration is required. Please call 585-457-3228 to register. Meet at Brighton Rd. entrance. Donations gratefully accepted.

Elmlawn Memorial Park 3939 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, New York 14217 View Map
Animals, Family Program, Nature & Outdoors
585-457-3228
