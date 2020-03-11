Due to overwhelming demand, a second session of Toddler Lapsit has been added. You can choose EITHER 10-10:30am OR 11-11:30am each Wednesday that this is offered. If you have already registered, we will call you to find out your preference. Join us for stories, songs, and rhymes for children ages 18 months - 3 years old, with an adult caregiver. Registration is requested. Call 773-7124 for more information.
Toddler Time
Grand Island Memorial Library 1715 Bedell Rd, Grand Island, New York 14072
Free Event, Library Program, Storytelling