Toddler Time for 2s

Kenmore Branch Library 160 Delaware Road, Kenmore, New York 14217

Come to the Kenmore Library and bring your 2-year-old to enjoy a first story time! We'll read stories, do fingerplays, sing songs, and make a craft. For children 2 years of age with a caregiver. Registration is required and space is limited.

***Registration begins Monday, September 18th at 10am*** Sessions run for 7 weeks from 9/29- 11/10. Call 716-873-2842 for more information or to register.

Info
Free Event, Library Program
716-873-2842
