Tis the SEAson

Santa Claus is coming back to the Aquarium of Niagara!

Don’t miss out on getting a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus for $5! Join Santa in a sing along during our Christmas Sea Lion Show, play some reindeer games, and visit Penguin Coast for Mrs. Claus’s Holiday with the Humboldt’s!

And of course, back by popular demand for the second year in a row is our make your own Hot Chocolate Bar with a holiday cookie for $5! Enjoy your holiday treats while you listen to festive tunes with our fishy friends!

Time: 10:00am to 3:00pm

Santa Claus: 11:00am to 11:45am and 1:00pm to 1:45pm

Price: $5 for children, $10 for adults