Activities include (with performance ticket):

• The play Bunnicula, the silly, slightly spooky story about a vampire pet bunny.

• Trick-or-Treating!

• Coloring sheets & other giveaways!

• Spooky Bunny cookies for sale.

• Halloween themed books for sale from Talking Leaves.

• Food trucks "Rolling Cannolo" and "Souped Up" (Sat. only, Noon - 2 pm) in parking lot, 153 Elmwood.

• Enjoy lunch, brunch or dinner at any of the great Allentown eateries.

Information & tickets www.theatreofyouth.org