Theatre of Youth Classes: Yes! And...

For students in Grades 3-6 on 3 consecutive Saturdays: April 11th, 18th & 25th (10am-12pm)

AT WESTMINSTER PARISH HALL 724 DELAWARE AVE BUFFALO, NY 14209

Intro to improv.

Introductory level improvisation class for young people! Learn how to “play pretend” with guidelines and how to build on the creative elements of improvisation. Expanding on the fundamentals of theatre through accessible, but challenging activities, students will learn to say YES to new ideas and experiences and begin trusting their choices.