The Nurtured Heart Approach

North Tonawanda Learning Center 1350 Ruie Rd., North Tonawanda, New York 14120

Have you tried everything you know and don’t know where to turn? The Nurtured Heart Approach is a powerful tool that will transform a difficult child and build you up as a family member or professional. Participants will walk away with strategies and tools to increase success in all areas of life!

All workshops offered are free of charge for families of individuals with disabilities. For more information or to register, please call (716) 332-4170, email info@parentnetworkwny.org or visit online at parentnetworkwny.org.

North Tonawanda Learning Center 1350 Ruie Rd., North Tonawanda, New York 14120
Free Event, Special Needs, Workshops
716-332-4170
