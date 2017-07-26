Quantcast

The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley

Leary Theatre at Niagara University Elizabeth Ann Clune Ctr for Theatre, Buffalo, New York 14109

N.U.R.T. (Niagara University Repertory Theatre) presents "The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley." Everyone's favorite two-dimensional hero comes vividly to life, searching the globe for a solution to his unusual problem.

All performances are FREE and take place at the Leary Theatre, Elizabeth Ann Clune Center for Theatre on the Niagara University campus.

Call the Niagara University Theatre box office at 716-286-8685 for information.

Schedule:

July 20, 21, & 22 @ 7pm

July 25 @ 1pm

July 26 @ 10am

July 27 & 28 @ 7pm

July 29 @ 10am

Leary Theatre at Niagara University Elizabeth Ann Clune Ctr for Theatre, Buffalo, New York 14109
Children's Theater, Free Event
716-286-8685
