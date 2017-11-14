"The Magic Flute"

Get caught up in Mozart’s tale of good and evil, with magic bells and a magic flute to keep Tamino and Papageno out of danger, a Queen of the Night who sings amazing high notes, Pamina and Papagena as love interests, and Sarastro with amazing low notes.

This abridged version presented by Buffalo Opera Unlimited is particularly attractive to young people and will be fully staged, with orchestra, and sung in English with supertitles.

For an hour before curtain, families are invited to a dress-up station with child-friendly costume pieces, where instant photos will be taken, and an instrument show-and-tell for a look and listen to instruments featured in the production. Tickets: General Admission $30, Seniors $25, Students $10.