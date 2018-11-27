Learn about different types of Christmas ornaments and trimmings, and make a unique decoration with your family that you can add to your holiday collections. Local event planner and owner of Small Indulgences, Lesley Mucha will guide you through it.

The History Center’s December Family Night will take place at the Niagara History Center, 215 Niagara St. Lockport, NY, on Tuesday, December 18. The Program is from 6:00- 7:00 PM.

Admission to Family Night is free. We serve an optional pizza supper at 5:30 pm for a nominal donation, followed by the program. Family Nights are open to all, regardless of where you live, or if you have children.

Reservations are needed for Family Nights. Please call the History Center at (716) 434-7433 for reservations and information.