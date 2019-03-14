Tangle Creations School Break

The Strong Museum 1 Manhattan Square, Rochester, New York 14607

Get bendy with Tangle Creations, the twisty toys that provide a therapeutic outlet for the imagination! Go hands-on with a variety of the popular Tangle types, test your skills trying to read tricky tongue twisters, build a twisty toy masterpiece at craft tables, and turn yourself upside down in a classic game of Twister, inducted into The Strong’s National Toy Hall of Fame in 2015. Included with general museum admission fees.

The Strong Museum 1 Manhattan Square, Rochester, New York 14607
Family Program, Museum Event
585-263-2700
