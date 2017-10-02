Tales at the Taylor Theater

Kenan Center Taylor Theater 433 Locust St., Lockport, New York 14094

Join us for a special Halloween tale read on our Taylor Theater stage! Doors open at 3 PM, and the story begins at 3:15 PM on the Taylor Theater stage.

Following our story, children can participate in a variety of activities including games, crafts, and Trick or Treating. Recommended for children preschool age and up.

Tickets are $4 and include all activities, including crafts and Trick or Treating. Adults accompanying children are free. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Children and families are encouraged to come in Halloween costumes, or as their favorite literary character, and enter our costume contest! Pre-purchasing tickets is recommended as space is limited.

To purchase tickets, call 433-2617 or visit the Kenan Center Business Office at 433 Locust Street, Monday through Friday. Additional information is available online at kenancenter.org.

Info
Halloween
716-433-2617
