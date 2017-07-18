Tales for Tails

North Church, LE3, and Furever Friends Dog Rescue of WNY are teaming up to bring children of all ages a tail-wagging good time. Bring your favorite book to read to the adoptable pets, and an inexpensive, new item to be donated to the SPCA. Children under the age of 4 must be accompanied by an adult. Because we will have several animals from the shelter, we ask that family pets stay at home.