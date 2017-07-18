Quantcast

Tales for Tails

North Presbyterian Church 300 North Forest Rd., Williamsville, New York 14221

North Church, LE3, and Furever Friends Dog Rescue of WNY are teaming up to bring children of all ages a tail-wagging good time. Bring your favorite book to read to the adoptable pets, and an inexpensive, new item to be donated to the SPCA. Children under the age of 4 must be accompanied by an adult. Because we will have several animals from the shelter, we ask that family pets stay at home.

Info
Animals, For A Good Cause
716-632-1330
