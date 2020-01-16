Take Your Child to the Library Day: Winter Beach Party

Buffalo & Erie County Public Library -- Central Library 1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, New York 14203

Winter blues got you down? Bring the family to the library and have a day at the beach!

Join us for beachy crafts, snacks, activities and a visit from members of the Buffalo Beauts, Buffalo's Women's National Hockey League team!

1-2 pm: Meet members of the Buffalo Beauts, Buffalo's National Women's Hockey League team!

1-3 pm: Beachy snacks, crafts and activities/Make a collage with Young Audiences of Western New York

2-3:30 pm: A Frozen movie sing along

Buffalo & Erie County Public Library -- Central Library 1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, New York 14203 View Map
Children's Entertainment, Family Program, Free Event, Library Program
716-858-8900
