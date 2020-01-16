Take Your Child to the Library Day: Winter Beach Party

× Expand Buffalo and Erie County Public Library Winter Beach Party at Central Library

Winter blues got you down? Bring the family to the library and have a day at the beach!

Join us for beachy crafts, snacks, activities and a visit from members of the Buffalo Beauts, Buffalo's Women's National Hockey League team!

1-2 pm: Meet members of the Buffalo Beauts, Buffalo's National Women's Hockey League team!

1-3 pm: Beachy snacks, crafts and activities/Make a collage with Young Audiences of Western New York

2-3:30 pm: A Frozen movie sing along