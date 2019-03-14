Tail Waggin' Tutors

Children of all ages can read to a furry friend at the library. This is a perfect confidence builder for a hesitant reader or for anyone to enjoy reading! All dogs and handlers are members of Therapy Dogs International or SPCA Paws for Love trained/certified. Call the library at 716-542-2327 to reserve a 15 minute slot. The dog you'll be reading to today is Daisy, a German shorthair pointer.

Newstead Public Library 33 Main St., Akron, New York 14001 View Map
716-542-2327
