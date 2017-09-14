Symphonic Spooktacular

Don't miss amazing artists, incredible feats of human strength, and jaw-dropping stunts performed on the Kleinhans stage to popular classical music of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra in this "Cirque de la Symphonie" performance, part of the BPO Kids series of concerts designed for kids ages 5-10.

Wear your costume and join in the costume parade at the end of the concert. Come at 1:30 PM for stories, games and crafts!