Susan Rozler, Around the Campfire - Take Your Child to the Library Day!

Dudley Branch Library 2010 South Park Ave., Buffalo, New York 14220

“Susie the Barge Deck Swabber” shares songs and stories of the workers and passengers building and traveling the Erie Canal. Using guitar, banjo, harmonica and voice, Susie will get everyone singing, dancing and playing along on instruments of that time including washboards, spoons, washtub bass, and pots and pans.

This program is made possible through a grant from the New York State Regional Economic Council, NYS Council on the Arts, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.

Info

Dudley Branch Library 2010 South Park Ave., Buffalo, New York 14220 View Map
Children's Entertainment, Free Event, History, Library Program
716-823-1854
