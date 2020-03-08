Super Heroes Weekend

Soar into The Strong for a hero-filled weekend! Meet Marvel Comic’s official Spider-Man on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m and Captain America on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Pose for a picture with the characters at a designated time by picking up a free ticket at the museum the day of the event while supplies last. (Timed tickets for super hero meet-and-greets must be picked up one hour before designated meeting times.)

All weekend long, come in costume and enroll in Hero Training Camp to leap over buildings, go on a rescue mission, and lift giant weights. Learn how to be a hero to your environment by joining forces with Larry the H2O Hero. Create a heroic craft, learn about local comic book conventions, and test your superhero skills in the American Comic Book Heroes exhibit. Included with general museum admission.