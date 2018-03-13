The Summit Center Autism Walk

The Summit Center 150 Stahl Rd., Getzville, New York 14068

The Summit Center Autism Walk promotes autism awareness and acceptance in the Western New York community. Bring your whole family out to walk in honor of your child, student, neighbor, or friend.

The Summit Center Autism Walk is a community-wide effort to raise funds in support of Summit’s programs and services in Western New York. The Summit Center services children, young adults, and families affected by autism. You are invited to enjoy a four-mile or half- mile family-friendly walk with festivities and fun. It enables people like you to be a part of something truly life- changing for families affected by autism in your community.

150 Stahl Road - Getzville, NY 14068 - Shuttle Service begins at 8:00am - Walk Opening Ceremonies begin at 10:00am

Learn more at http://thesummitcenter.rallybound.org/summitwalk

Info
The Summit Center 150 Stahl Rd., Getzville, New York 14068 View Map
For A Good Cause, Outdoors, Run/Walk, Special Needs
716-629-3423
