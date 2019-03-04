The Summit Center Autism Walk 2019

The Summit Center 150 Stahl Rd., Getzville, New York 14068

The Summit Center is hosting their 20th Annual Autism Walk to benefit individuals with autism and related developmental, social, and behavioral challenges. The Summit Center Autism Walk is a community-wide effort to raise funds in support of Summit's programs and services in Western New York. Register online at our walk website to enjoy a family-friendly walk with entertainment and children's activities. Includes two different walk routes and a post-walk picnic!

716-629-3423
