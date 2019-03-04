The Summit Center is hosting their 20th Annual Autism Walk to benefit individuals with autism and related developmental, social, and behavioral challenges. The Summit Center Autism Walk is a community-wide effort to raise funds in support of Summit's programs and services in Western New York. Register online at our walk website to enjoy a family-friendly walk with entertainment and children's activities. Includes two different walk routes and a post-walk picnic!
The Summit Center Autism Walk 2019
The Summit Center 150 Stahl Rd., Getzville, New York 14068
