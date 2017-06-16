Summer Family Film Series

FREE Family Films on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 11am, with over 600 seats in the air-conditioned Aurora Theatre. The schedule is as follows:
June 28 & July 1 - SING
July 5 & July 8 - The Secret Life of Pets
July 12 & July 15 - The LEGO Batman Movie
July 19 & July 22 - The Croods
July 26 & July 29 - The Wizard of Oz
August 2 & August 5 - Trolls
August 9 & August 12 - Shaun the Sheep
August 16 & August 19 - Storks
For more details call 716-652-1660 or visit www.theauroratheatre.com.
The Aurora Theatre 673 Main St., East Aurora, New York 14052 View Map