Summer Family Film Series

The Aurora Theatre 673 Main St., East Aurora, New York 14052

FREE Family Films on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 11am, with over 600 seats in the air-conditioned Aurora Theatre. The schedule is as follows:

June 28 & July 1 - SING

July 5 & July 8 - The Secret Life of Pets

July 12 & July 15 - The LEGO Batman Movie

July 19 & July 22 - The Croods

July 26 & July 29 - The Wizard of Oz

August 2 & August 5 - Trolls

August 9 & August 12 - Shaun the Sheep

August 16 & August 19 - Storks

For more details call 716-652-1660 or visit www.theauroratheatre.com.

