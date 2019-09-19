STUDENTS WITH DISABILITIES & DEALING WITH SUSPENSION
October 1 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Boys & Girls Club of the Northtowns
54 Riverdale Avenue
Buffalo, New York 14207
Please enter through the front doors.
FREE WORKSHOP
Schools must follow specific rules when suspending any child with a disability.
This workshop makes understanding that process easier. It provides parents or caregivers with information about everyone’s rights and what to expect throughout the process.
email: info@parentnetworkwny.org | call: 716.332.4170
Childcare and transportation are not provided. Childcare stipend available.
Follow the link for more info and to register:
https://parentnetworkwny.org/event/students-with-disabilities-dealing-with-suspension-10-1/