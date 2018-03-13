MY STUDENT WITH DISABILITIES HAS BEEN SUSPENDED. NOW WHAT? 4/11

April 11 @ 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

In this FREE workshop you will learn: general school discipline issues, disciplining students with disabilities, Manifestation Determination Review (MDR), effective advocacy and communication.

East High School, P.S. #307

820 Northampton Street

Buffalo, NY 14211

RSVP now! You can call (716) 332-4170 or email info@parentnetworkwny.org

Follow the link for more info and to register:

https://parentnetworkwny.org/event/student-disabilities-suspended-now-411/