MY STUDENT WITH DISABILITIES HAS BEEN SUSPENDED. NOW WHAT? 4/11
April 11 @ 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
In this FREE workshop you will learn: general school discipline issues, disciplining students with disabilities, Manifestation Determination Review (MDR), effective advocacy and communication.
East High School, P.S. #307
820 Northampton Street
Buffalo, NY 14211
RSVP now! You can call (716) 332-4170 or email info@parentnetworkwny.org
Follow the link for more info and to register:
https://parentnetworkwny.org/event/student-disabilities-suspended-now-411/