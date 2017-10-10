The University at Buffalo Educational Opportunity Center's Strengthening Families Celebration is a wonderful, free opportunity for parents to connect with their children ages 5-15 through educational activities, learning exhibits and carnival style games in a family–friendly environment. We invite and your family to join us. Please share this information with your family and others you believe may be interested in joining us.

Early-Bird registration is happening now! Visit eoc.buffalo.edu and click “Register for Events”.

This fall, we look forward to children and their families joining us for a ‘fun-tastic’ time. This information is provided as a community service of the EOC.