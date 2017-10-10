Strengthening Families Celebration

to Google Calendar - Strengthening Families Celebration - 2017-10-21 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Strengthening Families Celebration - 2017-10-21 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Strengthening Families Celebration - 2017-10-21 11:00:00 iCalendar - Strengthening Families Celebration - 2017-10-21 11:00:00

Educational Opportunity Center 555 Ellicott Street, Buffalo, New York 14203

The University at Buffalo Educational Opportunity Center's Strengthening Families Celebration is a wonderful, free opportunity for parents to connect with their children ages 5-15 through educational activities, learning exhibits and carnival style games in a family–friendly environment. We invite and your family to join us. Please share this information with your family and others you believe may be interested in joining us.

Early-Bird registration is happening now! Visit eoc.buffalo.edu and click “Register for Events”.

This fall, we look forward to children and their families joining us for a ‘fun-tastic’ time. This information is provided as a community service of the EOC.

Info
Educational Opportunity Center 555 Ellicott Street, Buffalo, New York 14203 View Map
Education & Learning, Family Program, Free Event
to Google Calendar - Strengthening Families Celebration - 2017-10-21 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Strengthening Families Celebration - 2017-10-21 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Strengthening Families Celebration - 2017-10-21 11:00:00 iCalendar - Strengthening Families Celebration - 2017-10-21 11:00:00
Subscribe to our FREE Digital Issues!

Sign up to receive an email alert as soon as a new issue goes live.