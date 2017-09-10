Strengthening Families Celebration

Educational Opportunity Center 555 Ellicott Street, Buffalo, New York 14203

The University at Buffalo Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) is holding its 4th Annual Strengthening Families Celebration on Saturday, October 21, 2017.

Our Strengthening Families Celebration is a wonderful free opportunity for student/parents to connect with their children ages 5-15 through educational activities, scientific experiments, learning exhibits and carnival style games in a family–friendly environment.

Featured at our event will be the Children's Museum, the Erie County Bookmobile and much more. Please share this information with your family and friends. Early-Bird registration is happening now! This fall, we look forward to children and their families joining us for a ‘fun-tastic’ time. This information is provided as a community service of the EOC.

Educational Opportunity Center 555 Ellicott Street, Buffalo, New York 14203
716-645-1910
