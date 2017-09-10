The University at Buffalo Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) is holding its 4th Annual Strengthening Families Celebration on Saturday, October 21, 2017.

Our Strengthening Families Celebration is a wonderful free opportunity for student/parents to connect with their children ages 5-15 through educational activities, scientific experiments, learning exhibits and carnival style games in a family–friendly environment.

Featured at our event will be the Children's Museum, the Erie County Bookmobile and much more. Please share this information with your family and friends. Early-Bird registration is happening now! This fall, we look forward to children and their families joining us for a ‘fun-tastic’ time. This information is provided as a community service of the EOC.