Story Time LIVE

Delight in a musical performance celebrating classic books and movies. Journey through a hero’s adventure with music from The Hobbit, explore a magical land with tunes featured in 2003’s Peter Pan, and listen to music from the 2010 version of the classic Alice in Wonderland. Watch the music come to life with film clips and images during the performance. Included with general museum admission fees.
Info
The Strong Museum 1 Manhattan Square, Rochester, New York 14607 View Map
Children's Entertainment, Museum Event