Photo by Christy Francis
STEM Saturdays
Presented by National Grid the third Saturday of each month, STEM Saturdays offer a full day of fun and engaging STEM activities located throughout the museum. Come play your way through Science, Technology, Engineering & Math based activities that are so fun, kids don't even know they're learning!
Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum 130 Main Street, Buffalo, New York 14202 View Map
